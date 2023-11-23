Suspected robber lynched at Sepe-Buokrom

A suspected armed robber has been lynched for allegedly attacking a pregnant woman at Sepe Buokrom in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

According to residents, the deceased, 26, was found dead a day after attacking the pregnant woman on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

The pregnant woman in an exclusive interview with Juliet Mensah and Maame Akosua Gyamfuaa Sunday, students of OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies revealed that she was attacked by two men armed with machetes while returning from church on that faithful day.

She added that it took a taxi driver who intervened in the situation to save her from the suspected robbers.

The suspects however managed to escape after taking the pregnant woman's belongings.

The Assembly Member for Sepe-Buokrom Electoral Area Hon Joseph Basoah however revealed that some agitated youth in the area traced the suspects and lynched one.

He revealed that, although they have no evidence of who might have lynched the deceased, they only wake up to see the dead body.

"Looking at the scene, I can only suspect that the deceased was lynched, after the incident, some angry youth vowed to deal with the suspects.

"I do not know how and when this occurred, but I must warn that youth here are very annoyed over rampant cases of robbery and they have on countless occasions pledged to deal with the robbery suspects," he stated.

The Assembly member however called on youth in the area to avoid meting out instant justice.

He admonished them to always send suspects to the police for the laws to deal with them.