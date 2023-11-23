OSP directs TOR to suspend proposed partnership with Tema Energy due to corruption risk

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has written a letter to the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) drawing the management’s attention to the risk of corruption in its proposed partnership with Tema Energy and Processing Limited.

In advice, the OSP has directed the Tema Oil Refinery to suspend the proposed partnership agreement until it completes its analysis of the risk of corruption.

“In pursuance of regulation 31(1)(a) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L.I. 2374) and the objects of section 2(c) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017(Act 959), the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced analysis of the risk of corruption in respect of the proposed partnership agreement between Tema Oil Refinery and Tema Energy and Processing Limited.

“You are directed to immediately suspend the proposed partnership agreement, ongoing negotiations, operations, and all other ancillary activities arising out of and consequent upon the proposed partnership agreement until you are otherwise advised by the Special Prosecutor,” the letter from the OSP signed by Kissi Agyebeng said in parts.

The management of Tema Oil Refinery is further directed to furnish the OSP with all necessary documents in respect of the proposed partnership agreement with Tema Energy and Processing Limited.

TOR has up to Tuesday, December 5, to comply.