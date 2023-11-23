Modern Ghana logo
2024 elections: Bawumia picking Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate will spell doom for NDC — Stephen Atubiga

Matthew Opoku Prempeh[left] and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Stephen Atubiga, founder and leader of the National Liberation Congress (NLC) believes the opposition NDC will suffer a defeat if NPP presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia chooses Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, known as Napo, as his Running Mate.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 22, Mr Atubiga said the National Democratic Congress' hopes of winning the 2024 elections will be dashed should Dr. Bawumia pick Napo as his vice presidential candidate.

"The only way the NDC can start making an impact. And when someone like Napo happens to be Dr. Bawumia running Mate, God help…mother party NDC," Mr Atubiga wrote.

He described Napo as a "clean virgin candidate" who the opposition or the electorate may not find enough reasons to doubt or criticise him.

Mr Atubiga believes Napo's communication skills and charisma on the campaign trail could water down NDC's message.

The former NDC member stressed that Napo would help Dr. Bawumia defend the government's record and render opposition attacks ineffective.

This comes as he urged the NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to consider choosing his Running Mate in the shortest possible time.

According to him, the person should be someone who has the political clout to succeed Mr. Mahama after he has finished his tenure in 2028 if he is elected president in 2024.

“He needs to get a Running Mate now to be doing the talking for him,” he told John Mahana who has announced his plan to choose a Running Mate in 2024.

