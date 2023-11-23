‘Always come for verification’ — GAF urges media over Herald Newspaper alleged military land sale report

Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces

23.11.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has asked the media to always verify reports with it before going public.

This follows claims by the Herald newspaper that the military had sold portions of its land.

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 22, the GAF's Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, denied the Herald's report that prime military lands including residences of senior officers had been sold to a private developer.

Brigadier General Aggrey-Quashie said "the report by the Herald Newspaper is false and that no military lands have been sold to a private developer."

He stressed that GAF "is only a custodian of the lands it is using and does not have any authority or right to dispose of same."

Any developments on military lands, the statement noted, were done "in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence with the approval of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources."

Describing the Herald's report as "misleading and inaccurate", Brigadier General Aggrey-Quashie urged the media to always "verify such information with GAF to avert the dissemination of misinformation."

"The doors of GAF are still open to the media...it is expected that the media would verify such information with GAF to avert the dissemination of misleading and inaccurate information," the statement stressed.