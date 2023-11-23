Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
23.11.2023 Headlines

‘Always come for verification’ — GAF urges media over Herald Newspaper alleged military land sale report

Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed ForcesChief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces
23.11.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has asked the media to always verify reports with it before going public.

This follows claims by the Herald newspaper that the military had sold portions of its land.

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 22, the GAF's Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, denied the Herald's report that prime military lands including residences of senior officers had been sold to a private developer.

Brigadier General Aggrey-Quashie said "the report by the Herald Newspaper is false and that no military lands have been sold to a private developer."

He stressed that GAF "is only a custodian of the lands it is using and does not have any authority or right to dispose of same."

Any developments on military lands, the statement noted, were done "in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence with the approval of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources."

Describing the Herald's report as "misleading and inaccurate", Brigadier General Aggrey-Quashie urged the media to always "verify such information with GAF to avert the dissemination of misinformation."

"The doors of GAF are still open to the media...it is expected that the media would verify such information with GAF to avert the dissemination of misleading and inaccurate information," the statement stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Thursday: Cedi marginally appreciates against Pound and Euro, slips further against US Dollar by 1pesewa Thursday: Cedi marginally appreciates against Pound and Euro, slips further agai...

1 hour ago

Fuel prices stable as Goil, Shell, Total still price petrol at GH12.80 and diesel GH13.30 per litre Fuel prices stable as Goil, Shell, Total still price petrol at GH₵12.80 and dies...

1 hour ago

Gold 4 Oil blamed for manganese-laden gasoline causing low vehicle performance ‘Gold 4 Oil’ blamed for manganese-laden gasoline causing low vehicle performance

1 hour ago

Matthew Opoku Prempehleft and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 elections: Bawumia picking Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate will spell...

1 hour ago

Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces ‘Always come for verification’ — GAF urges media over Herald Newspaper alleged m...

3 hours ago

We are sorry – Police apologise to Ghanaians for causing traffic on Accra-Ofankor stretch We are sorry – Police apologise to Ghanaians for causing traffic on Accra-Ofanko...

3 hours ago

Officials at the launch of the Community Mining Scheme Minister snub protesters, commissions community mining at Bosome-Freho

3 hours ago

My 24-hour economy promise will unlock unprecedented job opportunities, revitalise our economy – Mahama My 24-hour economy promise will unlock unprecedented job opportunities, revitali...

3 hours ago

I will change Ghana from 2024, bring transformation that will leave lasting impact on generations to come – Mahama I will change Ghana from 2024, bring transformation that will leave lasting impa...

3 hours ago

All our gods have left the town because of dusty roads — Goaso chief weeps before Mahama over NPP neglect All our gods have left the town because of dusty roads — Goaso chief weeps befor...

Just in....
body-container-line