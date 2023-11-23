Modern Ghana logo
No military land has been sold to a private developer — GAF debunks Herald Newspaper publication

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied claims by the Herald newspaper that it has sold portions of its prime lands in Accra, including residences of senior officers, to a private developer.

In a press release dated Wednesday, November 22, the Director General of Public Relations at GAF, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, said the Force "wishes to categorically state that no military lands have been sold to a private developer."

He added that "as the Institution is only a custodian of the lands it is using and does not have any authority or right to dispose of same."

According to Brig. Gen. Aggrey-Quashie, where lands being occupied by GAF have been developed, "any such development have been done in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence with the approval of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources."

The statement noted that there are ongoing plans "to redevelop the area in question to increase the number of residential accommodations in line with the expansion programme of GAF."

The statement stressed, "Currently, the area in question has only two (2) residential accommodations. It is envisaged that after the redevelopment, the number of residential accommodations for senior officers will increase to thirteen (13)."

GAF emphasized that "the report by the Herald Newspaper is false and that no military lands have been sold to a private developer."

It urged the media to "verify such information with GAF to avert the dissemination of misleading and inaccurate information."

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

