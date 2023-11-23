Modern Ghana logo
23.11.2023 Headlines

Suspend your deal with TEPL immediately; we’re conducting corruption risk analysis — OSP to TOR

23.11.2023 LISTEN

The proposed partnership between Tema Oil Refinery and Tema Energy and Processing Limited has been suspended pending a corruption risk analysis by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

In a directive to Tema Oil Refinery's managing director Daniel Osei Appiah on Tuesday, November 21, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said the OSP has commenced an analysis of the risk of corruption in the proposed deal.

Mr. Agyebeng ordered an immediate suspension of "the proposed partnership agreement, ongoing negotiations, operations, and all other ancillary activities" until further notice.

He also demanded that all relevant documents pertaining to the proposed partnership be submitted to the OSP by the close of business on December 2023.

In the statement, Mr. Agyebeng said the directive was issued "in pursuance of regulation 31(1)(a) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L.I. 2374) and the objects of section 2(c) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017(Act 959)."

While the OSP did not state its reason, many Ghanaians, notably Bright Simons of the IMANI Africa Policy Think Tank, say the deal is a coated version of the Torentco deal that came heavily under scrutiny some months ago.

Bright Simons noted, that despite the serious work IMANI did to show that the attempt to hand over Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to Torrentco was dangerous, "they rebranded Torentco to TEPL & by executive fiat handed over the national asset anyway! Forcing Ghana's Special Prosecutor to step in.”

