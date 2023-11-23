Minister snub protesters, commissions community mining at Bosome-Freho

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mining, Mr. George Mireku Duker has launched the Community Mining Scheme (CMS) at Bosome-Freho, rallying the people to throw their weight behind the scheme as it has the potential to spur the socio-economic development of the area.

This was after residents of Danso, a community in the Bosome Freho district of the Ashanti Region held a massive demonstration against the community mining scheme on November 21, 2023. Clad in red, the angry residents of Danso expressed fear that, the siting of the mining scheme would have a negative impact on the environment, especially their places of abode.

They pointed to the rampant destruction caused by illegal miners, who have decimated major water bodies in the community. The residents expressed deep apprehension that the community mining project would exacerbate this situation, jeopardizing their only source of potable water.

“They have cited the Dan River as an obvious target. If the mining project is allowed to continue the Dan River is our only source of water, we cannot allow a mine to be set close to the river,” an angry resident said.

Further fueling their discontent, the residents lamented their lack of involvement in the programme. They asserted that they have been excluded from the decision-making process, despite the programme’s direct impact on their community and livelihoods.

The Dan River ready to be destroyed

Another resident who took part in Tuesday's demonstration claimed “almost all our farms are gone due to illegal mining, we won't accept any mining here. If they attempt, then they will have to kill all of us.”

Community Mining Launch

Their protest has however fallen on a deaf ear as the government launched the community mining scheme on Wednesday, 22 November 2023. Before the launch today, there was heavy security deployment in the Danso community to prevent any disturbances in the area.

Speaking at the launch of the CMS, the Deputy Minister disabused the minds of the locals from the misconception that the innovative and laudable Community Mining Scheme initiative is a glorified version of the globally condemned and destructive galamsey menace.

He emphasized that unlike galamsey, the CMS will have no impact on the environment and waterbodies as the government through the distribution of mercury-free machines is ensuring that the activities to discover minerals in these concessions pose no threat to the environment and the collective interest of Ghanaians.

He further stated the success story of the CMS cannot be only evidenced in the job creation but also the trooping of other countries including South Africa, South Sudan, UK among others to study and implement it in their respective countries.

Mireku Duker highlighted the point that the CMS is exclusively for Ghanaians and that the benefits derived are expected to be felt by the locals who reside in these mining communities. He surmised that the funds generated from the operations of the CMS could be used to embark on developmental projects that would uplift and refine the livelihoods of the people.

Duker preached against the smuggling of gold from Ghana and laid emphasis on the Precious Minerals Marketing Company, PMMC as the only authorised agency to grade, assay, value, process buy and sell minerals and license agents in Ghana.

“The Minerals Commission has approved that this concession will pose no harm to environment. The happiness and excitement on the faces of the youth fill me with great joy. I have gone round and satisfied that all the conditions necessary for licensing this operation have been met. I also came with a mercury-free machine which will help mine without responsibility,” he stated

“There have been officials from Zambia, Sudan South Africa to Ghana to learn from our Community Mining Scheme policy. We will ensure constant monitoring to ensure that the regulations are adhered to”, he said.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Bosome Freho, Kofi Adu Amoateng focused his speech on the job creation benefit of the CMS, commending the government for the initiative.

He noted that the youth of the area will now be engaged and experience some personal growth and wealth with the arrival of the CMS. Akwasi Darko Boateng, the Member of Parliament for the area, encouraged the residents to resort to the right channel such as the elders of the community to have their grievances addressed.

It is a lip service

An opinion leader of the Danso community, Opanin Kyei told Ghenvironment.com that, the promise of job creation by the government through the CMS has been the mantra all these years but in reality, it doesn’t exist.

Residents protesting

He insisted that the CMS is a glorified version of the globally condemned and destructive galamsey menace as it would destroy their farms, water bodies, and forest. “All the good things they are saying about community mining and the promises are to hoodwink our people and if we allow them, they are not only going to destroy our livelihood but they are going to bring the military to harass us and cow us into submission”, he said. According to Opanin Kyei, residents of the Danso community would continue to resist the CMS in the area and would petition the Asantehene Otumfou Osei Tutu II, to seek his help to stop the mining activity.

