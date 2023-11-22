Women's Economic Empowerment: 15 selected as positive role models in Salankpang and Kpuljine

In a significant stride towards acknowledging the invaluable contributions of unsung heroes within communities, Shea Network Ghana (SNG) in collaboration with Norsaac, has organized a dialogue meeting among women's groups, traditional and religious leaders in Salankpang and Kpuljine in the Mion District of the Northern Region.

The one-day event held on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, was aimed at creating space for the community members to identify and recognize individuals who live with them in their communities but devoted their resources such as time and energy to women's empowerment as well as development of their communities in general.

The meeting was held at the Mion District Assembly and formed part of the implementation of the Women's Economic Advancement for Collective Transformation (WEACT) Project.

Women, especially those in rural communities are often overburdened with domestic chores, and that prevents some of them from engaging in economic ventures.

WEACT is a five-year activity implemented by OXFAM Ghana together with many partners to reduce and redistribute domestic and unpaid work for women to create a safe space for them to engage in economic and money-making ventures.

The primary focus of the meeting was therefore to provide a platform for the community members to identify and honour individuals who reside amongst them but are working towards making life better for women.

These individuals, often unheralded, selflessly dedicate their time, resources, and energy toward the advancement of women's empowerment and the holistic development of their communities.

WEACT is being implemented in many regions—Northern, Savanna, Upper West, Upper East, Western North, and Western and it's being funded by the Global Affairs of Canada (GAC).

The dialogue will be replicated in other districts and communities where the WEACT Project is being implemented to spotlight these unsung heroes and elevate them as positive role models within their respective communities.

By shining a spotlight on their tireless endeavours, the intention is to inspire others and demonstrate that their contributions, though often behind the scenes, are crucial for community progress.

Furthermore, the recognition bestowed upon these individuals is not merely a token of appreciation; it serves as a beacon of encouragement.

The hope is to embolden these trailblazers to persist in their noble pursuits of empowering women, thereby perpetuating a cycle of positive impact and growth within their communities.

In an interview, Assemblyman for Salankpang, Alhassan Osman lauded the initiative and called on community members to see community service as service for oneself.

He described the initiative as a beacon of hope and recognition, underscoring the indispensable role played by these unsung champions.

He also said the move was painting a promising portrait of collective empowerment and progress in the communities and the District as a whole.