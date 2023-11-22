Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ignore Mahama’s bad 24-hour economy policy because he doesn’t show innovative thinking; I’ll bring more ideas soon – Bawumia

Headlines Ignore Mahamas bad 24-hour economy policy because he doesnt show innovative thinking; Ill bring more ideas soon – Bawumia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has once again taken a swipe at former President John Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy policy, calling it ill-conceived and lacking innovation.

During a recent campaign stop in the Northern Region, Dr Bawumia asserted that Mahama’s economic strategies have consistently fallen short and that true economic transformation requires more creative thinking.

“This is one idea that John Mahama thinks that he has brought, it is a bad idea, it is an idea that hasn’t been thought through so I want you to compare me to John Mahama, who has the ideas to transform this economy.

“The track record of John Mahama doesn’t show innovative thinking, it doesn’t show ideas, the track record of Dr Bawumia is idea after idea. I have my own priorities and I have my own vision, when I become president I will bring more ideas and you will hear them very soon.”

Meanwhile, former President Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to implementing his proposed 24-hour economy policy, dismissing criticism from opponents and reiterating its potential to boost employment and revitalize the Ghanaian economy.

During a campaign rally in the Bono East Region, Mr. Mahama emphasized that his vision for a 24-hour economy extends beyond simply extending the operational hours of existing businesses.

The NDC flagbearer explained that his policy is based on a comprehensive approach that encourages and incentivizes businesses across various sectors to adopt 24-hour operations, thus creating new employment opportunities and stimulating economic growth.

“If one factory is doing 24 hours, that is not what I'm talking about. Everybody should be encouraged to be able to do a 24-hour shift. We have the harvest season now and factories that are processing agricultural products should be able to run two shifts,” Mr. Mahama explained.

“We will give incentives for everybody who wants to run a 24-shift system to be able to do that so that more young people will be employed,” he added.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Shooting in Nkwanta very worrying; lets protect our peace – National Peace Council Shooting in Nkwanta very worrying; let’s protect our peace – National Peace Coun...

3 hours ago

A file photos of visitors December In GH: Government grants visitors a visa-on-arrival from December 1 to ...

3 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Govt will continue with relief efforts until last family is catered for – Chief of Staff Akosombo dam spillage: Gov’t will continue with relief efforts until last family...

3 hours ago

Gov't has put in place measures to ensure fiscal discipline ahead of 2024 elections —Deputy Finance Minister Gov't has put in place measures to ensure fiscal discipline ahead of 2024 electi...

3 hours ago

The NPP I knew isn't what exists now; if you're not in Akufo-Addo's good books, you're rendered useless —Buaben Asamoa The NPP I knew isn't what exists now; if you're not in Akufo-Addo's good books, ...

3 hours ago

Ghana needs digitalisation, not 24-hour economy that exists already —Nana B to Mahama Ghana needs digitalisation, not 24-hour economy that exists already — Nana B to ...

3 hours ago

If you remain strict in enforcing laws, the same laws will be an impediment to you —Prof. Kofi Agyekum warns NPP If you remain strict in enforcing laws, the same laws will be an impediment to y...

3 hours ago

No law prohibits anyone from operating 24-hours; your promise to assign Police officers to guard shops at night is impossible —Nana Akomea to Mahama No law prohibits anyone from operating 24-hours; your promise to assign Police o...

4 hours ago

Federation of Labour supports 24-hour economy proposal Federation of Labour supports 24-hour economy proposal

4 hours ago

Mahama to pick running mate next year Mahama to pick running mate next year

Just in....
body-container-line