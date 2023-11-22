Manchester United’s Harry Maguire accepts Isaac Adongo’s apology

Manchester United and England defender, Harry Maguire has accepted an apology from Ghanaian legislator, Isaac Adongo after the latter walked back his earlier comparison of the defender to Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In December last year, Isaac Adongo criticised the Vice President, likening him to the Manchester United defender who at the time was facing heavy criticism from fans for his sub-par performances, including some own goals.

However on the floor of Parliament on Friday, during debates over the 2024 Budget, Isaac Adongo sarcastically apologised to the English defender, claiming that although his form has improved, Bawumia, on the other hand, was still incompetently managing the country’s economy in a way that has seen the country ran to the IMF for a $3 billion bailout.

In an interesting twist, the much-maligned footballer on the X platform, formally Twitter, posted that he has accepted the apology of the Ghanaian lawmaker and is expecting him at Old Trafford soon.

“MP Isaac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon,” Harry Maguire posted.

-citinewsroom