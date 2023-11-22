Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama to pick running mate next year

Headlines Mahama to pick running mate next year
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has responded to calls for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to consider Eric Opoku, an MP from Asunafo South, as his running mate in the 2024 election.

While acknowledging the importance of the role, Mr Mahama emphasised that there are established procedures within the party for selecting the right candidate.

He reassured the public that the process would begin next year and urged calm while awaiting the decision from the Presidential candidate, National executives, and Council of Elders.

"What I will say is that, just like custom has it, our party also has processes to select candidates for various roles", Mr Mahama told traditional leaders and their people when he toured the Ahafo region recently.

"It is the presidential candidate, national executives, and council of elders who come together to select a running mate," he informed them, adding: "But that process will start next year, so, keep praying for such a time."

Source: classfmonline.com

Top Stories

3 hours ago

You left us with 'killer' take-or-pay deals but we've kept the lights on — Afenyo Markin slams Mahama gov't You left us with 'killer' take-or-pay deals but we've kept the lights on — Afeny...

3 hours ago

Govt run to World Bank for support for victims of Akosombo dam spillage Govt run to World Bank for support for victims of Akosombo dam spillage

3 hours ago

Lands Ministrys probe must unveil persons behind attempted sale of Speakers residence – Parliamentary Service Lands Ministry’s probe must unveil persons behind attempted sale of Speaker’s re...

3 hours ago

Okada riders endorse John Mahamas proposed 24-hour economy Okada riders endorse John Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy

3 hours ago

One District, One Factory needs thorough analysis, investigation — Prof Gatsi One District, One Factory needs thorough analysis, investigation — Prof Gatsi 

3 hours ago

It's illegal for GRA to create a valuation reference price list – GIFF

3 hours ago

Labour unions applaud Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal, urge clarity on policy details Labour unions applaud Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal, urge clarity on policy ...

4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama 8 ways Mahama's ‘game-changing’ 24-hour economy will benefit citizens, boost loc...

4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama 24-hour economy will give true meaning to the concept of decentralisation — ChaL...

4 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin Speaker's official residence now an Island surrounded by private properties, sec...

Just in....
body-container-line