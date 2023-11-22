Mahama to pick running mate next year

Former President John Dramani Mahama has responded to calls for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to consider Eric Opoku, an MP from Asunafo South, as his running mate in the 2024 election.

While acknowledging the importance of the role, Mr Mahama emphasised that there are established procedures within the party for selecting the right candidate.

He reassured the public that the process would begin next year and urged calm while awaiting the decision from the Presidential candidate, National executives, and Council of Elders.

"What I will say is that, just like custom has it, our party also has processes to select candidates for various roles", Mr Mahama told traditional leaders and their people when he toured the Ahafo region recently.

"It is the presidential candidate, national executives, and council of elders who come together to select a running mate," he informed them, adding: "But that process will start next year, so, keep praying for such a time."

Source: classfmonline.com