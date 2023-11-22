Modern Ghana logo
Akosombo dam spillage: Gov’t will continue with relief efforts until last family is catered for – Chief of Staff

1 HOUR AGO

Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has assured all persons affected by the spillage of the Akosombo dam that they will not be forsaken by government.

At a press briefing at the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, November 22, the Chief of Staff stressed that relief and rehabilitation support would be provided by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) until the last family is sorted out.

“NADMO and VRA will continue with relief and rehabilitation efforts until the last family whether at safe havens or displaced are catered for,” Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said.

The Chief of Staff led the briefing today as Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on floods set up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Addo.

Since the formation of the committee, the leadership of the Education, Roads, Health, Sanitation, and Water Resources have been on the grounds in the areas affected by the floods to collect data and decide on the kind of help to offer.

So far, the government has made available relief efforts between VRA and NADMO since the devastation from the floods happened.

The government insists that it is committed to releasing additional funds as the various sectors further assess the affected communities.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta last week announced that government has budgeted an amount of GHS220 million to support communities affected by the Akosombo dam spillage as well as floods upstream in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono East Regions.

According to Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Inter-Ministerial Committee on floods will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure effective management of the flood in affected communities and streamline programmes towards the restoration of livelihoods.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

