The government has affirmed its commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline in the lead-up to the 2024 elections, assuring the public that measures have been put in place to prevent overspending and ensure financial prudence.

The comment was in reaction to concerns raised by the Minority in Parliament, who speculated that the government might exceed its budget in 2024 to fulfil unanticipated campaign promises in the election year.

During a debate on the budget presentation, Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare reassured the public that the government would not embark on new commercially loan-funded projects in 2024.

This decision is part of the government's commitment to live within its means and avoid the overspending often associated with election years.

"In the past, governments have used election years as auctioning periods, engaging in all kinds of projects to win votes.

“But this government is committing itself to strong fiscal consolidation and efficient management of existing commitments, in order not to derail the hard-won stability that we are witnessing," stated Deputy Finance Minister Asare.

She further elaborated, "Government is not initiating new commercial loan-funded projects. Government has also put in an amount of money in the budget to clear their arrears so that we can complete existing projects."

The Minority in Parliament, however, countered the government's assurances, citing records that allegedly indicate a budget deficit of 17 percent in 2020 during the elections.

John Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, referenced the IMF-Ghana decision May 2023 documents during the debate, arguing, "In 2020, under your regime, election year, your deficit was a whopping 17 percent. It has never happened; no country has that deficit of 17 percent."