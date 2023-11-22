Breman Asikuma SHS begins commercial production of fish, vegetables to feed students

22.11.2023 LISTEN

The Management of Breman Asikuma Senior High School (BASS) in the Central Region has begun a 2,400-capacity aquaculture project and acres of vegetables to feed students.

Expected to ease the teaching and learning of Agricultural Science for both Agricultural and non-Agric students, the intervention will also augment the feeding of nutritious meals to students.

The initiative is in line with the school's “homegrown solution to home problems” in commemoration of its 60th anniversary celebration in 2024.

Ms Sarah Baah-Odoom, the Headmistress of the school, in an interview with the media, commended the Ministry of Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development, Blue Skies Company, old students, staff, Methodist Church and the Ghana Education Service for their support.

Currently, she said the school had constructed four fishponds measuring 20 × 15 metres in earnest for the aquaculture project, awaiting the arrival of the fingerlings.

She said aquaculture adds to the wild seafood, making it cheaper and accessible to all in the district that depended on imported seafood products.

Through the support of Blue Skies Company, she said the school had started with students' vegetable farms competition to ensure sustainable vegetable production all year round.

The competition involves using sustainable environmental practices, through which the school had been served delicious garden egg stew with banku on two occasions.

She said vegetables play a key role in food and nutrition security in Ghana, as the country's food system has shifted from food quantity to diet quality and health benefits.

Additionally, she said the school has large acreage of arable lands for the cultivation of staples to feed students, livestock feed, and the public to rake in more internally generated funds.

Ms. Baah-Odoom said agriculture is the mainstay of Ghana; therefore, it makes sense, to include agriculture in schools' curriculums to maintain national food security.

Unfortunately, she said agriculture continues to suffer as it is often viewed as an inferior and non-academic profession.

However, he said, “the sky is the limit for children when you combine agricultural education with a passion for living sustainably.”

Touching on other pertinent issues, she said the school that started with six students six decades ago had increased in population to 2,811 as of November 2023.

That includes 1,526 girls and 1,285 boys, with 2,043 being boarders and 768 day students.

However, the school is confronted with challenges including inadequate security personnel, staff accommodation, dormitories, places of convenience, an incomplete fence wall, and a library for students and staff.