Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
22.11.2023 Education

Breman Asikuma SHS begins commercial production of fish, vegetables to feed students

By Kojo Mbiah II Contributor
Breman Asikuma SHS begins commercial production of fish, vegetables to feed students
22.11.2023 LISTEN

The Management of Breman Asikuma Senior High School (BASS) in the Central Region has begun a 2,400-capacity aquaculture project and acres of vegetables to feed students.

Expected to ease the teaching and learning of Agricultural Science for both Agricultural and non-Agric students, the intervention will also augment the feeding of nutritious meals to students.

The initiative is in line with the school's “homegrown solution to home problems” in commemoration of its 60th anniversary celebration in 2024.

Ms Sarah Baah-Odoom, the Headmistress of the school, in an interview with the media, commended the Ministry of Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development, Blue Skies Company, old students, staff, Methodist Church and the Ghana Education Service for their support.

Currently, she said the school had constructed four fishponds measuring 20 × 15 metres in earnest for the aquaculture project, awaiting the arrival of the fingerlings.

She said aquaculture adds to the wild seafood, making it cheaper and accessible to all in the district that depended on imported seafood products.

Through the support of Blue Skies Company, she said the school had started with students' vegetable farms competition to ensure sustainable vegetable production all year round.

The competition involves using sustainable environmental practices, through which the school had been served delicious garden egg stew with banku on two occasions.

She said vegetables play a key role in food and nutrition security in Ghana, as the country's food system has shifted from food quantity to diet quality and health benefits.

Additionally, she said the school has large acreage of arable lands for the cultivation of staples to feed students, livestock feed, and the public to rake in more internally generated funds.

Ms. Baah-Odoom said agriculture is the mainstay of Ghana; therefore, it makes sense, to include agriculture in schools' curriculums to maintain national food security.

Unfortunately, she said agriculture continues to suffer as it is often viewed as an inferior and non-academic profession.

However, he said, “the sky is the limit for children when you combine agricultural education with a passion for living sustainably.”

Touching on other pertinent issues, she said the school that started with six students six decades ago had increased in population to 2,811 as of November 2023.

That includes 1,526 girls and 1,285 boys, with 2,043 being boarders and 768 day students.

However, the school is confronted with challenges including inadequate security personnel, staff accommodation, dormitories, places of convenience, an incomplete fence wall, and a library for students and staff.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Shooting in Nkwanta very worrying; lets protect our peace – National Peace Council Shooting in Nkwanta very worrying; let’s protect our peace – National Peace Coun...

4 hours ago

A file photos of visitors December In GH: Government grants visitors a visa-on-arrival from December 1 to ...

4 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Govt will continue with relief efforts until last family is catered for – Chief of Staff Akosombo dam spillage: Gov’t will continue with relief efforts until last family...

4 hours ago

Gov't has put in place measures to ensure fiscal discipline ahead of 2024 elections —Deputy Finance Minister Gov't has put in place measures to ensure fiscal discipline ahead of 2024 electi...

4 hours ago

The NPP I knew isn't what exists now; if you're not in Akufo-Addo's good books, you're rendered useless —Buaben Asamoa The NPP I knew isn't what exists now; if you're not in Akufo-Addo's good books, ...

4 hours ago

Ghana needs digitalisation, not 24-hour economy that exists already —Nana B to Mahama Ghana needs digitalisation, not 24-hour economy that exists already — Nana B to ...

4 hours ago

If you remain strict in enforcing laws, the same laws will be an impediment to you —Prof. Kofi Agyekum warns NPP If you remain strict in enforcing laws, the same laws will be an impediment to y...

4 hours ago

No law prohibits anyone from operating 24-hours; your promise to assign Police officers to guard shops at night is impossible —Nana Akomea to Mahama No law prohibits anyone from operating 24-hours; your promise to assign Police o...

5 hours ago

Federation of Labour supports 24-hour economy proposal Federation of Labour supports 24-hour economy proposal

5 hours ago

Mahama to pick running mate next year Mahama to pick running mate next year

Just in....
body-container-line