Journalists urged to prioritize girl's education

The Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalist Association, Abdul-Majeed Yakubu, has called on journalists in Ghana to prioritize the promotion of girls' education.

He emphasized that girls' education is pivotal to nation-building and the media plays a crucial role in shaping perceptions and influencing societal norms.

The comments were made during a meeting between CAMFED Ghana and media practitioners in the Northern, Savanna and North East Regions.

The meeting, called "CAMFED-Media Partnership Meeting," was held at the Mariam Hotel in Tamale on November 16, 2023.

The event was attended by journalists and media house managers in the mentioned areas and was aimed at promoting girls' education.

Abdul-Majeed highlighted the need for concerted efforts in amplifying the narrative surrounding girls' education.

He stressed the importance of media advocacy to effect meaningful change, saying "Empowering girls through education is fundamental to societal progress and sustainable development. The media plays a crucial role in fostering awareness and influencing positive attitudes towards girls' education."

The CAMFED-MEDIA Partnership Meeting catalyzed forging collaborative initiatives between the media and education-focused organizations to ensure broader coverage and increased visibility for issues related to girls' education.

Participants shared ideas and strategies aimed at promoting equal access to quality education for girls across Ghana.

During the meeting, National Director of CAMFED Ghana, Mrs Fairuza Safian, stated that the event was to provide an opportunity for CAMFED to rekindle its partnership with the media towards advance programs and activities.

She expressed gratitude to the Mastercard Foundation for their continuous support of CAMFED's programs over the years, including the Innovation Bursary Program, the Scholars, Transition, and the Young Africa Works Programs.

The meeting concluded with a call to action, urging media practitioners to leverage their platforms and influence to spotlight the challenges hindering girls' education and advocating for policy reforms and community interventions to bridge educational disparities.