Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Journalists urged to prioritize girl's education

By Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya, Tamale
Regional News Journalists urged to prioritize girl's education
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalist Association, Abdul-Majeed Yakubu, has called on journalists in Ghana to prioritize the promotion of girls' education.

He emphasized that girls' education is pivotal to nation-building and the media plays a crucial role in shaping perceptions and influencing societal norms.

The comments were made during a meeting between CAMFED Ghana and media practitioners in the Northern, Savanna and North East Regions.

The meeting, called "CAMFED-Media Partnership Meeting," was held at the Mariam Hotel in Tamale on November 16, 2023.

The event was attended by journalists and media house managers in the mentioned areas and was aimed at promoting girls' education.

Abdul-Majeed highlighted the need for concerted efforts in amplifying the narrative surrounding girls' education.

He stressed the importance of media advocacy to effect meaningful change, saying "Empowering girls through education is fundamental to societal progress and sustainable development. The media plays a crucial role in fostering awareness and influencing positive attitudes towards girls' education."

The CAMFED-MEDIA Partnership Meeting catalyzed forging collaborative initiatives between the media and education-focused organizations to ensure broader coverage and increased visibility for issues related to girls' education.

Participants shared ideas and strategies aimed at promoting equal access to quality education for girls across Ghana.

During the meeting, National Director of CAMFED Ghana, Mrs Fairuza Safian, stated that the event was to provide an opportunity for CAMFED to rekindle its partnership with the media towards advance programs and activities.

She expressed gratitude to the Mastercard Foundation for their continuous support of CAMFED's programs over the years, including the Innovation Bursary Program, the Scholars, Transition, and the Young Africa Works Programs.

The meeting concluded with a call to action, urging media practitioners to leverage their platforms and influence to spotlight the challenges hindering girls' education and advocating for policy reforms and community interventions to bridge educational disparities.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Shooting in Nkwanta very worrying; lets protect our peace – National Peace Council Shooting in Nkwanta very worrying; let’s protect our peace – National Peace Coun...

3 hours ago

A file photos of visitors December In GH: Government grants visitors a visa-on-arrival from December 1 to ...

3 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Govt will continue with relief efforts until last family is catered for – Chief of Staff Akosombo dam spillage: Gov’t will continue with relief efforts until last family...

3 hours ago

Gov't has put in place measures to ensure fiscal discipline ahead of 2024 elections —Deputy Finance Minister Gov't has put in place measures to ensure fiscal discipline ahead of 2024 electi...

3 hours ago

The NPP I knew isn't what exists now; if you're not in Akufo-Addo's good books, you're rendered useless —Buaben Asamoa The NPP I knew isn't what exists now; if you're not in Akufo-Addo's good books, ...

3 hours ago

Ghana needs digitalisation, not 24-hour economy that exists already —Nana B to Mahama Ghana needs digitalisation, not 24-hour economy that exists already — Nana B to ...

3 hours ago

If you remain strict in enforcing laws, the same laws will be an impediment to you —Prof. Kofi Agyekum warns NPP If you remain strict in enforcing laws, the same laws will be an impediment to y...

3 hours ago

No law prohibits anyone from operating 24-hours; your promise to assign Police officers to guard shops at night is impossible —Nana Akomea to Mahama No law prohibits anyone from operating 24-hours; your promise to assign Police o...

4 hours ago

Federation of Labour supports 24-hour economy proposal Federation of Labour supports 24-hour economy proposal

4 hours ago

Mahama to pick running mate next year Mahama to pick running mate next year

Just in....
body-container-line