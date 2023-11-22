In reaction to former President John Mahama's recent promise to implement a 24-hour economy if re-elected president again, Nana Akomea, Chief Executive Officer of STC and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed skepticism about the feasibility of the policy.

Former President Mahama pledged his commitment to transforming the country's economy by introducing a 24-hour economy.

He emphasized the need to equip the youth with entrepreneurial skills and provide incentives, including tax breaks, for manufacturers operating 24hours to boost employment opportunities.

In disagreement, Nana Akomea contested Mahama's policy proposal, asserting that Ghana's economy is already running 24 hours under the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Akomea, there is currently no law restricting individuals or businesses from operating 24 hours a day.

"Currently, nothing stops any person in this country from doing 24 hours. It depends on the economic condition.

“There is no law currently that prohibits any person from operating 24 hours," Akomea stated during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He further illustrated his point by highlighting the operations of the State Transport Company (STC), a government-owned transportation service.

Akomea explained that STC buses travel throughout the night and only pause operations when there is a lack of passengers.

Mocking Mahama's proposal to assign police officers to guard shops operating 24 hours Akomea questioned the practicality of such a proposal.

"So, every person who works after 10 pm will have a Police officer sitting in his or her office? So, if there is a pharmacy in a community and it clocks 11pm, you will assign two Police officers to the pharmacy.

“Then the Police will indeed recruit lots of people because the shops on Spintex road alone, from Tetteh Quarshie to Sakumono, if everyone says ‘I will work after 10 and so I need Police personnel’, then there will be about 2000 Police officers on the Spintex road alone," Akomea remarked sarcastically.