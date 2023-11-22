19,000 master craft persons, apprentices trained under Ghana TVET Voucher Project

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training has trained over 19,000 master craft persons and apprentices since 2018 under the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training Voucher Project.

Out of the number, 13,883 are females, whilst 5,179 are males. The project provides demand-driven training vouchers to Technical and Vocational Education and Training registered master craft persons, their apprentices and workers.

The Head of Corporate Affairs of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Mr. Albert Opare, in an interaction with the media during a visit to the Dabokpa Technical Institute, noted that the beneficiaries received the training in automotive repairs, cosmetology, garment, welding, consumer electronics, plumbing, electrical installation, block laying and furniture making.

He added that the government plans to expand the project further and has secured additional funding of 60 million dollars from the World Bank and 40 million Euros from the German Government through KFW Bank to train at least 50,000 more beneficiaries over the next five years.

Mr Opare indicated that in addition to the training provided, the project has a positive impact on the TVET system in Ghana.

He added that numerous training institutions have been encouraged to register with the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training and are keen to achieve official accreditation for Competency Based Training implementation.

“We have witnessed the modernisation of the traditional apprenticeship system in Ghana through the implementation of the project. Finally, the project has strengthened the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training as the regulatory body for TVET in Ghana," he said.

The Ghana TVET Voucher project is the Ghanaian-German Financial Development Cooperation, co-financed by the Government of Ghana and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the KfW Development Bank.