A 24-hour economy is when I can now send money at 12 midnight — Manasseh

Renowned Mannasseh Azure[left] and former President John Dramani Mahama

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has opined on former President John Dramani Mahama’s plan to implement a 24-hour economy if re-elected president again in 2024.

He says the policy is not different from the current system in the country that allows the digital transfer of money even at 12 midnight.

“A 24-hour economy is when, in 2023, Manasseh can send Abdul Hayi Moomen momo from his bank account at 12 midnight,” he subtly wrote in a post on X on Tuesday, November 21.

John Dramani Mahama, the 2024 flagbearer of the NDC has pledged to establish a 24-hour economy, arguing that such a policy would contribute to economic growth and job creation, especially for the youth.

In a statement commemorating the 2023 International Youth Day, Mr Mahama outlined his administration's commitment to nurturing a skilled and entrepreneurial youth.

He stated, "A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment."

