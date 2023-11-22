Clean up of Mahama’s office to take place tomorrow

The Greater Accra Youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said all is set for its planned clean up exercise at the Cantonments office of the party’s flagbearer.

According to the NDC youth wing, the exercise forms part of the party’s “civic duty” to help the failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government’s abandoned promise of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

In statement issued on Wednesday, 22 November 2023, the NDC youth wing made reference to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promise of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Then NDC youth wing indicated that typical of the Akufo-Addo-led government, it failed to “fulfill this promise” even after Ghanaians extended its mandate.

The NDC youth wing noted that: “Accra is in a sordid state so far sanitation is concerned,” and Cantonment, which was noted for its tidy and serene atmosphere, is not an “exception.”

It further noted that that a “prime residential and ambassadorial enclave like Cantonment is now competing with some bushes in rural areas that house rodents.”

“We are of the view that our flagbearer’s office must be free from weeds and filth,” the youth wing of the party stressed, hence its intended clean up exercise.

The exercise will take place on Thursday, 23 November 2023, at 6am.

- classfmonline