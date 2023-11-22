Modern Ghana logo
Pick women running mates so we can automatically have a female Vice President in 2025 — MFWA boss to NDC, NPP

22.11.2023

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has called on the two leading political parties in the country to consider having women as their running mates ahead of the 2024 general elections.

If Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP and NDC’s John Dramani Mahama choose female running mates, the media freedom advocate says it will automatically offer the nation the chance to have its first female Vice President.

In a post on X on Wednesday, November 22, Sulemana Braimah noted, “Ghana has an automatic chance of having a female Vice President from January 7, 2025. That's if both NPP and NDC pick a woman running mate. Enough of the demeaning 40% women rhetoric. Fellow Ghanaians, it's time to have the honour of a Female Veep. Let's go for it!”

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama who had a female running mate Professor Jane Naana in the 2020 elections, is yet to publicly announce his running mate as to whether to run with her again or choose another.

On the other hand, it is public knowledge that the governing NPP has made it a point to choose a running mate from the Ashanti region—its electoral stronghold.

The list of possible candidates includes the current Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare.

