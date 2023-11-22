V/R: 8 die in head-on collision at Ola Top in Ho

A fatal accident occurred at the foot of Ho Galenkui Mountain near the National Lottery Authority's (NLA) Volta Regional office.

The incident occurred between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday, 21st November 2023.

A head-on collision between a 207 Benz and a Zoomlion refuse truck resulted in eight casualties on the spot.

Nine other individuals are reported to be in critical condition with various degrees of injuries.

The 207 Benz vehicle, loaded with traders carrying foodstuff from Abotoase, experienced brake failure and a tire burst while descending the Galenkui mountain toward the Ho township.

Simultaneously, a Zoomlion refuse truck, ascending the Galenkui mountain from the opposite direction, collided head-on with the descending vehicle at a sharp curve.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the collision, coupled with brake failure and a tire burst, caused the Benz vehicle to lose control and fall on its left side, trapping passengers inside.

The Zoomlion truck was pushed back off its original lane into the left-side gutter due to the impact.

An eyewitness, Joy, described the incident to Class 91.3 FM’s Volta Regional Correspondent, Kingsley Attitsogbui.

According to her, “the trapped passengers in the Benz were rescued by locals who managed to lift the vehicle back onto its feet [tyres] before pulling out survivors”.

The vehicle was loaded with bags of foodstuff, including cassava dough, corn dough, maize, charcoal, boards, and several sheep and goats tied at the top.

The Ho Municipal Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Divisional Officer Grade 3, Seth Tay, described the accident as “very terrible,” confirming that 17 individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, eight people lost their lives, while the remaining 9, with varying injuries, are undergoing treatment.

Rescue efforts were challenging, with some victims trapped in the mangled car, and the driver of the Zoomlion truck had both legs stuck under the steering wheel for over an hour.

The Fire Service, alongside concerned residents, worked tirelessly to rescue victims from the wreckage.

The incident led to a traffic standstill on the affected stretch for more than four hours. Towing cars from the Volta Regional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department were deployed to clear the road for other users.

Eyewitnesses expressed concern about the delayed arrival of emergency services, urging prompt action from the traditional leadership and city authorities to address the recurring accidents on Galenkui Mountain.

