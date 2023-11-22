Free SHS: Adhere to GES directives — COFEA urges School Administrators

Champions of Free Education Africa (COFEA) a non-governmental organization aimed at ensuring every child has access to the free SHS programme has advised school administrators to adhere to the directives of the Ghana Education Service's harmonized prospectus for SHS students.

Speaking at a press conference today in Accra, the Executive Secretary of COFEA, Rev. Achampong Afreh, said the school administrators must refrain from overstepping their boundaries of surcharging students with any unapproved fees that would seek to restrict the enrolment of vulnerable students.

"We want to state that these prospectus inserted fees and charges for fresh SHS students practiced among government-assisted SHS and TVET schools led to the considerable drop in the enrolment of fresh students in the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Most parents and guardians were unable to afford the high cost of prospectus charges and therefore had their wards denied the access and opportunity to SHS education," he said.

He underscored that COFEA will take on any school that attempts to go contrary to the GES harmonized prospectus for SHS students.

Notwithstanding Rev. Achampong Afreh advised parents and guardians to heed GES directives and prepare to meet the requirement.

"Therefore, we encouraged parents and guardians to be bold and stand with the GES in the implementation of this national SHS freshmen prospectus. They should not be intimidated by any threat from CHASS officers.

“Any unapproved fee or item outside the prospectus should be reported to the GES or National Security for the necessary action to be taken," he added.

COFEA congratulated and commended the Ghana Education Service, Free SHS Secretariat, TVET, and Conference of Heads of Government-Assisted Secondary Schools for producing the standardized national prospectus.