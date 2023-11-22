We’ve not started processing applications for WASSCE applicants, don’t fall prey to fraudsters demanding GH₵2,550 – KNUST cautions public

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has said it is not responsible for the SMS messages offering admission to 2023/2024 applicants.

This comes on the back of reports by some applicants that they have received SMS requesting that they pay an amount GHS2,550 via a link in order to secure admission to the university.

However, the University has revealed that it “has not started processing the applications from holders of the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).”

According to the University, processing of applications from WASSCE holders will begin after the release of the 2023 WASSCE results by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Hence, it advised the public to take note and not to “fall prey to such fraudulent activity/or fraudsters.”

The University also reminded the public that its official source of communication is via its website and social media networks.

-classfmonline