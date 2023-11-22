A/R: Road crashes surge by 24% in Kumasi metropolis in 2022, despite drop in fatalities

The Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti region witnessed a 24 per cent increase in road crashes in 2022, totalling 1,550 cases, compared to 1,255 cases the previous year.

This was revealed in the 2022 Kumasi Road Safety Report launched by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

While road crashes surged, the report highlighted a notable 16 per cent decrease in fatalities, dropping from 160 in 2021 to 134 in 2022.

This statistical shift suggests a complex landscape of increased accidents but a reduced impact in terms of lives lost.

According to the report, pedestrians, motorcyclists, and cyclists constituted a significant 84 per cent of the fatalities in 2022.

Males were identified as the most affected group, representing 78 per cent of deaths and 67 per cent of serious injuries.

The majority of fatalities occurred among individuals aged 20 to 29 years.

The comprehensive report was a result of collaborative efforts between the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), the Ghana Police Service, the National Road Safety Authority, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Initiative for Global Road Safety, and Vital Strategies.

After the report launch, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the KMA, Samuel Pyne, expressed satisfaction with the reduced fatality rate within the year.

Despite the challenges, he indicated the Assembly's commitment to road safety enforcement, aiming for a decline in road crashes and further reduction in the death rate.

Mr. Pyne disclosed that the Assembly plans to embark on road safety enforcement initiatives.

This includes training about 30 City Guards to ensure road markings at intersections.

This is aimed at enhancing safety on Kumasi roads.

With the festive season approaching, Mr. Pyne advised drivers to exercise caution and prioritise safety to minimise accidents.

