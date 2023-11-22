NPP is now self-serving, it’s time for change – Buaben Asamoa

A former staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, says the party has become self-serving, for which reason a change was urgently required.

Mr. Asamoa and three other prominent members of the NPP, including Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique, forfeited their membership in the party after publicly endorsing and campaigning for Independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NPP said the four had forfeited their membership in the party for their flagrant breach of the party's Constitution, particularly Articles 3(5)(A)(4) and 3(9)(1).

The NPP noted that Article 3(9) (I) of their Constitution states that: “A Member of the Party who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected member of the Party or who joins or declares his or her support for another Political Party, or for an independent candidate when the Party has sponsored a candidate in a general or by-election automatically forfeits his or her membership of the Party.”

But Mr. Asamoa, in an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV on Tuesday, said, “We believe that it is time that the right things are done. The elephant is supposed to serve the people of Ghana.”

“When it gets to the point where it becomes self-serving when it is supposed to look at the interest of Ghana, it begins to look more about its interests and how it looks like, then it’s time to move on and serve the public.”

Meanwhile, the former General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Ohene Ntow, has also said that he committed no wrong by publicly endorsing Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for the 2024 election.

In an interview with Metro TV, Nana Ohene Ntow expressed acceptance of the party's decision.

He emphasized that individuals make choices based on the character of the candidate being elected, suggesting that such considerations should be straightforward.

-citinewsroom