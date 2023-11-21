Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ministry of Sanitation staff wins award at graduation ceremony of the Methodist University at Dansoman Campus

Education Ministry of Sanitation staff wins award at graduation ceremony of the Methodist University at Dansoman Campus
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Miss Adjoa Asantewaa Sampson, a Programme Officer at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has been awarded the best graduating MBA student in Human Resource Management at the 21st Graduation ceremony held at Methodist University Ghana- Dansoman campus on 18th November 2023.

As part of the Award, Ms Sampson will be fully funded to do her professional certification in Human Resource Management.

Ms Sampson was the only female postgraduate student who received an award among twelve other postgraduate and undergraduate students who received awards in various disciplines.

In all, about 750 students graduated from the University on that day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Maguire has turned the corner at Manchester but Bawumia is still at IMF with a cup in hand – Isaac Adongo Maguire has turned the corner at Manchester but Bawumia is still at IMF with a c...

2 hours ago

You have a lame duck president; behave if you want the house to support you – Speaker Bagbin blasts Majority in Parliament You have a lame duck president; behave if you want the house to support you – Sp...

2 hours ago

'One factory doing 24 hours not what I'm talking about' – Mahama schools Bawumias pooh-pooh attempt 'One factory doing 24 hours not what I'm talking about' – Mahama schools Bawumia...

3 hours ago

Cocoa farm-gate price: Minority on COCOBOD CEO's neck to apologize to Mahama Cocoa farm-gate price: Minority on COCOBOD CEO's neck to apologize to Mahama

3 hours ago

2026WCQ: Pressure mounts on Chris Hughton as Black Stars lose again to Comoros 2026WCQ: Pressure mounts on Chris Hughton as Black Stars lose again to Comoros

3 hours ago

GRA confiscates GH7.95 million worth of illicit tobacco products GRA confiscates GH¢7.95 million worth of illicit tobacco products

3 hours ago

Parliament begins debate on 2024 Budget Statement and Financial Policy Parliament begins debate on 2024 Budget Statement and Financial Policy

3 hours ago

Isaac Adongo apologises to Harry Maguire for comparing him to Dr. Bawumia Isaac Adongo apologises to Harry Maguire for comparing him to Dr. Bawumia

3 hours ago

OSP probes 250million new BoG HQ OSP probes $250million new BoG HQ

4 hours ago

24-hour economy proposal is in my 2020 manifesto — Hassan Ayariga 24-hour economy proposal is in my 2020 manifesto — Hassan Ayariga

Just in....
body-container-line