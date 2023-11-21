Ministry of Sanitation staff wins award at graduation ceremony of the Methodist University at Dansoman Campus

Miss Adjoa Asantewaa Sampson, a Programme Officer at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has been awarded the best graduating MBA student in Human Resource Management at the 21st Graduation ceremony held at Methodist University Ghana- Dansoman campus on 18th November 2023.

As part of the Award, Ms Sampson will be fully funded to do her professional certification in Human Resource Management.

Ms Sampson was the only female postgraduate student who received an award among twelve other postgraduate and undergraduate students who received awards in various disciplines.

In all, about 750 students graduated from the University on that day.