Maguire has turned the corner at Manchester but Bawumia is still at IMF with a cup in hand – Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central constituency, Isaac Adongo has apologised to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The MP dragged the England defender last year at a time when he was struggling at his club and compared him with the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

At the time, Isaac Adongo sought to mock Dr. Bawumia as he accused him of performing poorly as head of the Economic Management Team.

“If you are a fan of football…there is a player in the United Kingdom in England called Maguire who plays for Manchester United. Harry Maguire. He is a defender. He was tackling and throwing his body everywhere like he was the best defender in the world.

“Manchester United went and bought him. He became the biggest threat at the centre of Manchester United’s defence, tackling his own players and giving assists to opponents. Even when the opponents failed to score, Maguire would score for them.

“Mr. Speaker, you will remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire. The same economic Maguire was giving lectures at university on how to restore the value of the cedi.

“Mr. Speaker, when we gave this Maguire the chance to be at the centre of our defence. He became the risk of own goal. Our economic Maguire is taking control of the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them,” Isaac Adongo said at the time.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, November 23, Isaac Adongo apologised to Harry Maguire.

According to him, the Manchester United defender has turned things around and is now doing better at his club, unlike Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is still "begging the IMF" for support to revive Ghana’s economy.

“I was very quick to compare my big brother Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to Harry Maguire. Mr. Speaker, I now apologize to Harry Maguire…Today Maguire has turned the corner; he is a transformational footballer. Maguire is now scoring goals for Manchester United.

“Mr. Speaker, Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United. As for our Maguire, he is now roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand,” Isaac Adongo argued.

The Bolga Central MP still holds the view that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has failed woefully as head of the country’s economic management team.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
