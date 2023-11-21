GRA confiscates GH¢7.95 million worth of illicit tobacco products

21.11.2023 LISTEN

The Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has successfully confiscated a substantial quantity of illicit tobacco products.

The products, valued at GH¢7.95 million, were unlawfully smuggled into Ghana through unapproved border routes.

“This action is a crucial step in our continued commitment to tackle the smuggling, importation, and sale of illicit tobacco products, which have been infiltrating the Ghanaian markets,” the GRA said in a statement signed by Mrs Florence Asante, Assistant Commissioner, Communication and Public Affairs.

It disclosed the brand of the illicit products include, Oris Double Apple, Business Royals, Gold Seal, Bon, Yes, and Business Kings.

“Regrettably, none of these brands meet the standard requirements mandated by the laws of Ghana, including graphic health warnings, the “For Sale in Ghana” inscription, and Ghana Tax Stamps,” the statement said.

The GRA said investigations were ongoing to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the illicit trade.

“We will collaborate closely with relevant government agencies to ensure the arrest, prosecution, and appropriate sanctions for those involved.

“Additionally, all seized products will be destroyed in accordance with legal protocols.”

The GRA noted the illicit trade was in contravention of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851, and the Tobacco Control

According to section 16 of Regulations (TCR), 2016 (L.I. 2247), “a person shall not manufacture, import, export, supply, possess, or offer for sale an illicit tobacco or tobacco product”.

Furthermore, Section 15 of the Regulations stipulates that “a person shall not manufacture, import, or sell a tobacco or tobacco product unless the product is registered by the Authority,” in this case, the FDA.

The statement appealed to the public to report any information on warehouses or illicit storage locations meant for hoarding illicit tobacco products.

“This will help combat the illegal trade to safeguard the nation’s revenue, and protect legitimate businesses,” the statement added.

GNA.