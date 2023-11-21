Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
21.11.2023 Crime & Punishment

GRA confiscates GH¢7.95 million worth of illicit tobacco products

GRA confiscates GH7.95 million worth of illicit tobacco products
21.11.2023 LISTEN

The Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has successfully confiscated a substantial quantity of illicit tobacco products.

The products, valued at GH¢7.95 million, were unlawfully smuggled into Ghana through unapproved border routes.

“This action is a crucial step in our continued commitment to tackle the smuggling, importation, and sale of illicit tobacco products, which have been infiltrating the Ghanaian markets,” the GRA said in a statement signed by Mrs Florence Asante, Assistant Commissioner, Communication and Public Affairs.

It disclosed the brand of the illicit products include, Oris Double Apple, Business Royals, Gold Seal, Bon, Yes, and Business Kings.

“Regrettably, none of these brands meet the standard requirements mandated by the laws of Ghana, including graphic health warnings, the “For Sale in Ghana” inscription, and Ghana Tax Stamps,” the statement said.

The GRA said investigations were ongoing to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the illicit trade.

“We will collaborate closely with relevant government agencies to ensure the arrest, prosecution, and appropriate sanctions for those involved.

“Additionally, all seized products will be destroyed in accordance with legal protocols.”

The GRA noted the illicit trade was in contravention of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851, and the Tobacco Control

According to section 16 of Regulations (TCR), 2016 (L.I. 2247), “a person shall not manufacture, import, export, supply, possess, or offer for sale an illicit tobacco or tobacco product”.

Furthermore, Section 15 of the Regulations stipulates that “a person shall not manufacture, import, or sell a tobacco or tobacco product unless the product is registered by the Authority,” in this case, the FDA.

The statement appealed to the public to report any information on warehouses or illicit storage locations meant for hoarding illicit tobacco products.

“This will help combat the illegal trade to safeguard the nation’s revenue, and protect legitimate businesses,” the statement added.

GNA.

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Maguire has turned the corner at Manchester but Bawumia is still at IMF with a cup in hand – Isaac Adongo Maguire has turned the corner at Manchester but Bawumia is still at IMF with a c...

33 minutes ago

You have a lame duck president; behave if you want the house to support you – Speaker Bagbin blasts Majority in Parliament You have a lame duck president; behave if you want the house to support you – Sp...

43 minutes ago

'One factory doing 24 hours not what I'm talking about' – Mahama schools Bawumias pooh-pooh attempt 'One factory doing 24 hours not what I'm talking about' – Mahama schools Bawumia...

2 hours ago

Cocoa farm-gate price: Minority on COCOBOD CEO's neck to apologize to Mahama Cocoa farm-gate price: Minority on COCOBOD CEO's neck to apologize to Mahama

2 hours ago

2026WCQ: Pressure mounts on Chris Hughton as Black Stars lose again to Comoros 2026WCQ: Pressure mounts on Chris Hughton as Black Stars lose again to Comoros

2 hours ago

GRA confiscates GH7.95 million worth of illicit tobacco products GRA confiscates GH¢7.95 million worth of illicit tobacco products

2 hours ago

Parliament begins debate on 2024 Budget Statement and Financial Policy Parliament begins debate on 2024 Budget Statement and Financial Policy

2 hours ago

Isaac Adongo apologises to Harry Maguire for comparing him to Dr. Bawumia Isaac Adongo apologises to Harry Maguire for comparing him to Dr. Bawumia

2 hours ago

OSP probes 250million new BoG HQ OSP probes $250million new BoG HQ

3 hours ago

24-hour economy proposal is in my 2020 manifesto — Hassan Ayariga 24-hour economy proposal is in my 2020 manifesto — Hassan Ayariga

Just in....
body-container-line