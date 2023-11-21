Modern Ghana logo
Isaac Adongo apologises to Harry Maguire for comparing him to Dr. Bawumia

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has apologized to Jacob Harry Maguire, Manchester United’s centre-back, for comparing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to him.

The Bolgatanga Central MP had earlier said the footballer was like Dr. Bawumia because they were both not contributing much to their teams.

But rendering an apology to the English professional footballer in Parliament on Tuesday, Mr. Adongo said the Manchester United football defender now played better for his club than Dr. Bawumia, whom he said had continually overseen the mismanagement of the country’s economy and had subsequently gone to the (IMF) for a bailout.

“I was very quick to compare my big brother Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to Harry Maguire. Mr. Speaker, I now apologize to Harry Maguire…Today Maguire has turned the corner; he is a transformational footballer. Maguire is now scoring goals for Manchester United.”

“Mr. Speaker, Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United. As for our Maguire, he is now roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

