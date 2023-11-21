Modern Ghana logo
Discover yourself through volunteerism — NYA calls on youth as International Volunteers Day approaches

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has called on Ghanaian youth to partake in a week-long celebration of International Volunteers Day slated for December 5 to 9, 2023.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, November 21, NYA's Deputy CEO in Charge of Programs and Operations, Nelson Owusu Ansah, said volunteerism does not only contribute to national development but also puts one on a self-discovery path and personal growth.

The week-long observation is under the theme "Empowering Communities, Enriching Lives: Together We Volunteer".

Activities expected to be participated in include tree planting, clean-up, health education programs, youth mentorship programs, blood donation, and many others participants may deem appropriate.

“Across the country, young Ghanaians will actively participate in diverse volunteer activities ranging from tree planting, clean-up, health education programs, youth mentorship programs, and blood donation drives, echoing the theme of "Together we Volunteer"," said the Deputy CEO.

Participation can be done individually or in organized groups anywhere one finds himself or herself without necessarily waiting for approval from the authority, noted the Deputy CEO.

Mr. Ansah remarked that through the #IVolunteer social media campaign, participants will share their experiences on their various handles to foster a culture of volunteerism among their peers.

"Volunteerism is not just an action; it is a philosophy, a way of life. By engaging in community service, the youth contribute not only to community development but also embark on a personal journey of self-discovery and growth," he said.

The week-long observations will also witness collaborative forums, which are expected to bring together representatives from volunteering institutions to foster coordination and address community needs effectively.

The NYA is targeting increased awareness of volunteerism, enhanced community development, and the generation of innovative ideas.

Mr. Ansah also announced preparations for NYA's golden jubilee (50-year anniversary) next year, under which logo design and theme song competitions are open to youth before the main events.

Persons interested in the competitions are expected to send their logos and theme song meant for the Golden Jubilee for assessment and shortlisting via email to [email protected] by the end of December 15 for the logo and January 5 for the theme song.

President Akufo-Addo, according to Mr. Ansah, is expected to declare 2024 “Year of Youths” to “reflect the continued commitment of his government and the country to nurturing the potential and dreams of the younger generation.”

