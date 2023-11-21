Yaa-Naa, my brother Mahama lacks ideas – Bawumia insists

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has explained to the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, that former President John Dramani Mahama is fond of criticising him because he lacks ideas.

Nonetheless, the Vice President has assured that he will do a clean campaign in his bid to become President without insulting the former President.

“Yaa-Naa, I wish to assure you that my team and I will conduct a clean campaign as you have indicated because myself and John Mahama are all your sons. What I will be doing is that I will bring to bear my ideas that I know will complement the development we are currently seeing.

“My brother lacks ideas and so tends to criticize my ideas but I know Ghanaians are discerning and will vote for the NPP that I lead,” Dr Mahamudu Bawumia assured Yaa-Naa Abukari II after calling on him as part of his thank you tour.

In his interaction with the Overlord of Dagbon, the Vice President expressed appreciation to Yaa-Naa Abukari II for the support.

He appealed to Yaa-Naa and his people to continue supporting him to ensure he becomes president after the 2024 general elections.

“I am grateful to you Yaa-Naa and the entire Dagbon for the support but the real battle lies ahead and I will need your support again.

“We have a battle ahead and Insha Allah with your support we shall overcome,” Dr. Bawumia noted.

After winning the NPP flagbearer election on November 4, Dr. Bawumia is set to face strong competition from NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.