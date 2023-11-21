Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Yaa-Naa, my brother Mahama lacks ideas – Bawumia insists

Headlines Yaa-Naa, my brother Mahama lacks ideas – Bawumia insists
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has explained to the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, that former President John Dramani Mahama is fond of criticising him because he lacks ideas.

Nonetheless, the Vice President has assured that he will do a clean campaign in his bid to become President without insulting the former President.

“Yaa-Naa, I wish to assure you that my team and I will conduct a clean campaign as you have indicated because myself and John Mahama are all your sons. What I will be doing is that I will bring to bear my ideas that I know will complement the development we are currently seeing.

“My brother lacks ideas and so tends to criticize my ideas but I know Ghanaians are discerning and will vote for the NPP that I lead,” Dr Mahamudu Bawumia assured Yaa-Naa Abukari II after calling on him as part of his thank you tour.

In his interaction with the Overlord of Dagbon, the Vice President expressed appreciation to Yaa-Naa Abukari II for the support.

He appealed to Yaa-Naa and his people to continue supporting him to ensure he becomes president after the 2024 general elections.

“I am grateful to you Yaa-Naa and the entire Dagbon for the support but the real battle lies ahead and I will need your support again.

“We have a battle ahead and Insha Allah with your support we shall overcome,” Dr. Bawumia noted.

After winning the NPP flagbearer election on November 4, Dr. Bawumia is set to face strong competition from NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 minute ago

24-hour economy proposal is in my 2020 manifesto — Hassan Ayariga 24-hour economy proposal is in my 2020 manifesto — Hassan Ayariga

15 minutes ago

Two wrongs don't make a right; be patient, sober to take certain decisions —Prof. Joseph Osafo to NPP Two wrongs don't make a right; be patient, sober to take certain decisions — Pro...

45 minutes ago

Dismissed members removed themselves from NPP; the party doesn't want bad nuts to spoil the soup —Nana Akomea ‘Dismissed members removed themselves from NPP; the party doesn't want bad nuts ...

52 minutes ago

Youre condemning Mahamas 24-hour economy policy after scamming Ghanaians with failed promises — Dumelo jabs Bawumia You’re condemning Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy after scamming Ghanaians with ...

55 minutes ago

Cyber Security Authority warns of rising online shopping scams ahead of Black Friday Cyber Security Authority warns of rising online shopping scams ahead of ‘Black F...

58 minutes ago

You told us you were a 'dead goat' with no feelings under your presidency; today you want to be a 'live goat' —Bawumia jabs Mahama You told us you were a 'dead goat' with no feelings under your presidency; today...

2 hours ago

'If US stops doing business with Ghana, it's US that'll suffer not Ghana; they're not the only country in the world' —Sam George to US Ambassador to Ghana 'If US stops doing business with Ghana, it's US that'll suffer not Ghana; they'r...

2 hours ago

Yaa-Naa, my brother Mahama lacks ideas – Bawumia insists Yaa-Naa, my brother Mahama lacks ideas – Bawumia insists

2 hours ago

See Mahama as your elder brother; not your enemy – Yaa-Naa advices Bawumia See Mahama as your elder brother; not your enemy – Yaa-Naa advices Bawumia

2 hours ago

Curfew imposed on Nkwanta Township after shooting incident Curfew imposed on Nkwanta Township after shooting incident

Just in....
body-container-line