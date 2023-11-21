Modern Ghana logo
See Mahama as your elder brother; not your enemy – Yaa-Naa advices Bawumia

The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II has indicated that the people of the Northern Region should be grateful that Ghanaians have collectively taken a decision for a Northerner to lead the country after the 2024 general elections.

In advice to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ya-Na has urged him to see former President John Dramani Mahama as his elder brother and not his enemy.

He said as leaders of the two biggest political parties in the country, John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should show that Northerners are people who are honest, competent, and keen on the development of the country.

“John Mahama is your big brother and not your enemy. See him as an elder brother as you go about your campaign. We just have to be grateful to all Ghanaians for trusting that only a Northerner can lead Ghana after 2024. It is a big opportunity for us to demonstrate our maturity, competence, honesty, and dedication to move Ghana forward,” Ya-Na Abukari II told Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

This was after the Vice President paid a courtesy call on him as part of his thank-you tour after his election as Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

After winning the flagbearer election on November 4, Dr Bawumia is set to face strong competition from NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

