Oti Region: Curfew imposed on Nkwanta township as renewed conflict claim 3 lives

Government has imposed a curfew on Nkwanta Township, Oti Region following renewed clashes between two ethnic groups that have claimed three lives.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 21, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery said a curfew has been placed on Nkwanta Township from 5pm to 6am.

This comes after three individuals were shot dead in a dispute between the Akyode and Challa ethnic groups on Tuesday.

The statement said: "Government wishes to appeal to all to exercise restraint and to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes."

It added: "Meanwhile, Government will like to reiterate that, there is a ban on all persons in Nkwanta Township and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted."

The latest clashes are a resurgence of tensions between the groups that have sporadically flared in the past.

In 2019, clashes erupted over the right to perform rituals for a yam festival.

A ModernGhana’s report then said the groups had agreed to celebrate together to avoid conflict but the Challas allegedly went ahead alone, sparking protests from the Akyodes.

Residents are said to be living in fear as security forces work to contain the situation.