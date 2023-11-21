Modern Ghana logo
Curfew imposed on Nkwanta Township after shooting incident

The Ministry for the Interior has announced a curfew has been imposed on Nkwanta Township in the Oti Region effective today, Tuesday, November 21.

As a result, all residents of Nkwanta Township are to stay indoors after 5pm from today until further notice.

“The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Oti Regional Security Council and by the Executive Instrument imposed curfew on Nkwanta Township in the Oti Region from 5:00 pm – 6:00 am effective Tuesday, November 21, 2023,” the Ministry of Interior announced today.

The curfew has been imposed following the shooting incident at Nkwanta South early in the morning.

Information gathered indicates that armed assailants opened fire on residents at the Nkwanta Central Market unprovoked.

In the release from the Ministry of Interior, government has appealed to all residents to exercise restraint and use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes.

Government also reiterates that there is a ban on all persons in Nkwanta Township and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons.

The release from the Interior Ministry stresses that any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

