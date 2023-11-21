Modern Ghana logo
21.11.2023 Social News

Akatsi South: Concerned youth to demonstrate over bad roads

Some Concerned youth group at Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region have planned to stage a protest the deplorable nature of roads within the Municipality.

This, according to them, would draw the attention of stakeholders responsible for fixing the situation.

Mr Sitsofe Vuvor, popularly known as 'Kawawa GH' and convener of the group, told the Ghana News Agency, several roads in the Municipality needed to be fixed to save lives.

He said all the attempts to get authorities to solve the issues of bad roads in the area have proven futile.

“We tried as much as we could to get the MCE, MP and other authorities responsible for fixing the roads, but nothing has been done,” he said.

Mr Vuvor noted that their outfit would embark on a peaceful demonstration in December through the principal streets of the Akatsi township to express their grievances.

He said authorities and stakeholders had failed to address the numerous challenges of the area “so we are clearly convinced that it was a deliberate intention to ignore our plights.”

Mr Vuvor explained to the GNA that residents from nearby communities faced several challenges in accessing Akatsi during market days due to the deplorable nature of the roads.

He also appealed to individuals, corporate organisations, and philanthropic groups to help solve other challenges facing them such as water, electricity, and others.

GNA

