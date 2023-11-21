Modern Ghana logo
'If US stops doing business with Ghana, it's US that'll suffer not Ghana; they're not the only country in the world' — Sam George to US Ambassador to Ghana

2 HOURS AGO

Sam George, a sponsor of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, has asserted that Ghana has little to lose if the United States severs business ties with the country.

According to the lawmaker, the US benefits more from trade relations with Ghana, indicating any legislation to end such ties will go against the United States.

During an interview with JoyFM, he emphasized, "There is more trade coming into Ghana than Ghanaian trade going into the US.

“We are in a trade deficit doing business with the US. If the United States decides to stop doing business with Ghana, it’s the United States that is going to suffer, not Ghana."

These comments follow a recent statement from the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, who expressed concerns that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Ghana could hinder her efforts to promote Ghana as an investment and trade destination.

Virginia Palmer further argued that the legislation might lead to reduced forex inflows, impact Ghana’s bottom line, and limit workforce options, thereby affecting businesses.

In a reaction, the Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament dismissed these concerns, stating that Ghana has alternative business partners globally.

"The US should be well aware that we are in a global world – China is ready to do business with us, Russia is ready to do business with us," Mr George asserted.

He also criticized Palmer's claims, particularly disputing her assertion that LGBTQ+ individuals constitute the best people in the workforce.

Taking a stance, Sam George reminded Ambassador Palmer of Article 42 of the Vienna Convention, emphasizing that she, regardless of her diplomatic status, should avoid actions offensive to her host country.

He said, "That Article 42 of the Vienna Convention, whether she is the US Ambassador or not, cannot conduct herself in a manner that is offensive to her host country and so we are serving notice to her to respect our rules but if she does not respect our rules we are going to organise a demonstration against her and insist that the American government changes her because she is pushing an agenda that is not the official position of the US government."

The MP reiterated that if the United States decides to terminate business relations with Ghana, the West African nation is prepared to explore other opportunities, asserting, "So be it, they are not the only country in the world."

