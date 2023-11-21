'Rudely' annexing Ebenezer SHS land for Agenda 111 hospital 'primitive, slavish' — Old students blast Ablekuma West MCE

The encroachment of the Ebenezer Senior High School land for the construction of a hospital is 'rude and inhuman", the old students of the school have said.

At a press conference on the matter, a former president of the Old Students Association, Dr. Nii Addo Bruce, said the action by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ablekuma West Constituency, Mr George Cyril Bray, is backwars.

“In this current age and level of civilisation, such primitive and slavish acts are still going on within the Ghanaian set-up. The MCE of Ablekuma West is forcefully, rudely and inhumanly taking over a portion of the Ebenezer Secondary School land, which, we feel, is improper and we, as old students, have taken action against him,” Dr Addo Bruce said.

“Why in the world would you place a hospital in the midst of students who are learning?” Dr. Addo Bruce wondered.

In his view, the government should rather focus on fixing the problems of the school than building a hospital on the compound.

A few weeks ago, the chief and elders of Mpoase implored the government to call the MCE to order.

Mpoase Mantse, Nii Adote Din Barima I, who made the call at a press conference in Accra, said the MCE's action smacks of “disrespect, arrogance" and 'a show of political power, and an act without any recourse to the chief and elders of Mpoase".

The chief said the land was released and earmarked for the school’s development saying that, “the school was originally sited on a 90-acre plot of land, however, the public had encroached on 45 plots, so that could not justify the need for another plot for the hospital project, particularly on the school’s compound without recourse to the school.”

—Classfmonline