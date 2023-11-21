Pay allowances owed nursing trainees – Mahama to government

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, wants the NPP government to, as a matter of urgency, pay all arrears owed nursing trainees across the country.

John Mahama says such delays cause unnecessary hardship for students.

Speaking to students at the Krobo Nursing Training School in the Bono Region as part of his tour, Mr. Mahama says the government must fulfil its promise of paying nursing trainee allowances.

“Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia said they will pay the allowances. I beg you, Nana Addo and Bawumia, if you can hear me, we here at Krobo Nursing Training School, they say two years now you haven’t paid their allowances.”

“Let the allowance come. Wherever you are, Krobo Nursing Trainees are begging you to let their allowance come,” John Mahama appealed.

