21.11.2023

Empress Gifty comforts Hopeson Adorye after dismissal from NPP

Gospel artist Empress Gifty has offered her support to her husband, Hopeson Adorye, following his expulsion from the NPP party.

The former NPP parliamentary candidate of Kpone-Katamanso was among several prominent NPP figures, including Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, and Yaw Buaben Asamoa, who were expelled from the party.

In a press release dated Monday, November 20, 2023, the party leadership attributed the dismissal to the public endorsement of a presidential aspirant other than the party's elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, by these members.

The statement, signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, identified this endorsement as a violation of the party's constitution, specifically Articles 3(5)(A)(4) and 3(9)(1).

The party leadership emphasized that the actions of the four dismissed members contradicted the party’s principles, leading to the forfeiture of their membership.

In response to being sacked, Empress Gifty consoled her husband and encouraged him. The controversial gospel musician urged him not to lose hope in the face of adversity.

