Elidel Prestige donates to Dzorwulu Special School

Elidel Prestige Limited has donated some essential educational materials to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

The items donated include two Samsung TV sets, dozens of coloring books, several picture books, picture cards, sand trays, picture reading, and several other special needs education materials that were requested by the school.

The donation was a collaboration between Elidel Prestige Limited and Elidel Travel and Tours to support teaching and learning in the school.

The donation which was made on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the school’s premises was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

HR and Projects lead at Elidel Prestige Limited Racheal Baiden said the donation is part of the company’s commitment to give back to society and in doing so, “we chose the Dzorwulu Special School so we can provide for the less privileged”.

She added that the organization decided to donate to the Dzorwulu Special School due to the important role the school plays in educating children, especially those with special needs.

The Business Development Manager at Elidel Prestige Priscilla Martin on her part said the organization will continue to support the school. “this is not our first time; we have been here before and we are planning to make a bigger donation to the school in the coming years”.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the headmaster, Mr. Frederick Tetteh, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture. He prayed for God’s favor upon the company to expand and used the occasion to solicit assistance from other institutions.

“We are grateful for this kind gesture from Elidel Prestige Limited. These things are really going to help in teaching and learning because the kids see reading and writing as a difficulty but with these items donated to us, it will enhance their learning since they will now see it as fun,” he stated.