Review teacher licensure examination – Teacher trainees to govt

President of the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG), Jephthah Nana Kwame, has urged the government to review the teacher licensure exams.

This comes in response to the former President of Ghana and flagbearer for the New Democratic Party, John Dramani Mahama’s promise to scrap the teacher licensure exams when the party comes to power.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the president of TTAG confirmed that the examination written in the various schools is enough assessment for the teacher trainees.

“Even before the pronouncement made by the Former President, what we have been advocating for is a change in the mode of assessment. We are looking at the relationship between the exams we write at the College of Education and that of the licensure.”

“So, can there be a different way where we can focus on the practical aspect of teaching rather than sitting in the exam hall to write exams to be assessed?”

Meanwhile, the Association is calling for an increment in the teacher trainee allowance.

—citinewsroom