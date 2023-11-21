Mahama’s 24-hour economy: Vote for me, he doesn’t understand the policy, he’s the past, I’m the future – Bawumia jabs

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has challenged the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy policy, asserting that the initiative is already in practice in various sectors in the country.

According to Dr. Bawumia, key institutions such as hospitals, fuel companies, and more operate on a 24-hour basis, rendering Mr Mahama's proposed policy redundant.

He indicated that the NDC flagbearer has no understanding of the policy he intends to implement.

Vice-President Bawumia noted: “John Mahama says he has a new idea. What is the idea? He says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn’t even understand that policy. Today in Ghana, our hospitals work 24 hours, our electricity company works 24 hours, our water company works 24 hours, our fuel stations work 24 hours, and many chop bars work 24 hours.

“Today because of digitalisation, you can transfer money 24 hours, you can receive money 24 hours… So he doesn’t understand his own policy. It doesn’t make sense.”

Dr Bawumia further highlighted the impact of digitalisation, enabling round-the-clock money transfers and transactions.

Dr. Bawumia therefore urged Ghanaians to disregard Mr Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal during the upcoming 2024 polls, asserting that the former President does not comprehend the policy he advocates.

He encouraged voters to focus on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vision, stressing that Mr Mahama has nothing new to offer.

The Vice-President also positioned himself as the future leader of the country, stating: “Mahama is the past, Dr. Bawumia is the future” and called on voters to support him in the 2024 elections, promising to bring a new vision and policy to propel the country to greater heights.

—classfmonline