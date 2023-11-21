Next NDC government will look at 10% tax on sports betting — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has indicated that the next NDC government will likely review the current taxes on sports betting if elected.

Speaking to wood sellers in Techiman during his ongoing Building Ghana tour on Monday, November 20, Mr. Mahama was quoted as saying "It is not just about taxes on betting, when we come to government we will look at the number of taxes imposed."

The current NDC flagbearer's comments come after the government in March passed a bill to impose a 10% withholding tax on all winnings from sports betting and lotteries.

Operators are also subjected to a 20% withholding tax on gross gaming revenue.

However, the tax move has attracted widespread public condemnation, particularly from the youth who dominate the betting market.

Through consultations on his tour, the former President says he is soliciting views to inform the next NDC government's manifesto policies.

Should they regain power, a tax review may form part of efforts to address the current fiscal regime.