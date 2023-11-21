I'm even against ‘Man in the Mask’ because we need transparency — Sam Ankrah denies ‘stealing’ #TheNewForce

Independent presidential candidate hopeful Dr. Sam Ankrah has denied claims that he has hijacked the viral #TheNewForce campaign to promote his own presidential bid.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Dr. Ankrah said his campaign is rather against "the man in the mask", because he believes Ghanaians rather need a transparent government.

"I saw the billboards announcing a new candidate and I was utterly appalled that at the height of our plight as Ghanaians in this economy, we have another political candidate using a mask as a symbol to launch themselves,” he posited.

He insisted: "I am only here to send a message of accountability and transparency.”

This comes after the individuals behind #TheNewForce petitioned the Electoral Commission to stop Dr. Ankrah, accusing him of fraudulently "projecting himself as the originator" of their campaign.

In a statement on Monday, November 20, the group said Dr. Ankrah "has no connection to the conceptualisation, design or development" of their masked figure billboards seen across the country."

They described his actions as "reprehensible" and showing "lack of credibility", saying he is undermining young Ghanaians' vision by exploiting their ingenuity.

The group demanded Dr. Ankrah cease using their intellectual property and issue an apology, warning they will file a complaint with the EC and civil action against him.