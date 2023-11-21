Mahama’s track record lacks innovative thinking — Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has questioned former President John Mahama's record of implementing transformational policies, claiming the NDC flagbearer proposals lack innovative thinking.

Speaking at a rally in Tamale on Monday, November 20, Bawumia describes Mahama's promise to implement a 24-hour economy as lacking thoughtful consideration.

"I want you to compare me and John Mahama. Who has the ideas to transform Ghana? The track record of John Mahama doesn't show innovative thinking," Bawumia stated.

He took issue with Mahama's proposal, saying "This idea has not been well thought through. A 24-hour economy cannot simply be declared into existence by a new law."

Bawumia argued that core sectors such as healthcare and security already operate 24-hours.

The NPP flagbearer further noted that businesses are best positioned to decide their own hours based on demand, saying “Operating 24 hours is an issue for businesses.”

He highlighted initiatives he championed as vice president that have tackled issues innovatively.

This includes the national identification system, digital and financial inclusion programs like Ghancard and mobile money interoperability.

Under his leadership, he noted access to services such as health insurance, driver licensing and tax filing have expanded through online portals.

Delivery drones are also transporting medical supplies nationwide through projects he spearheaded.

While not president himself, Bawumia believes his policy track record demonstrates a solution-driven approach to modernizing Ghana.

However, he asserts Mahama's proposals lack the same standard of thoughtful consideration needed to transform the country.