Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama’s 24-hour economy not a bright idea; no government can legislate that — Bawumia

Headlines 2024 NPP flagbearer John Dramani Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
2024 NPP flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

Vice President and NPP 2024 presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has critiqued former president John Mahama's campaign pledge to implement a 24-hour economy in Ghana.

While addressing supporters in Tamale on Monday, November 20, Bawumia argued that the proposal is not well-thought-out.

He noted that many sectors already operate 24-hours by necessity or market demand.

"Hospitals, utilities, security services and some businesses operate 24 hours a day to serve citizens," he stated.

Bawumia dismissed the idea that simply passing a law could transform the entire economy.

"I hear John Mahama has a new idea and he wants to run a 24 hour economy. I say where did he get this idea from? It is not a bright idea! A 24 hour economy cannot be legislated by government.

"Today, there are many businesses that are already working for 24 hours. Hospitals are opened for 24 hours. You can buy electricity for 24 hours. Because of digitalisation, you can transfer money for 24 hours. There are many chop bars and restaurants that are opened for 24 hours," Dr. Bawumia said.

He continued, "the police is working for 24 hours. The security services are working for 24 hours. So what is this 24 hour economy that you want to bring? Operating 24 hours is an issue for businesses. If you'll make more money opening 24 hours, there is no law preventing you."

According to Bawumia, enterprises should have flexibility to determine their own hours based on feasibility and profitability.

If a company finds sufficient demand to justify staying open overnight, nothing prevents it currently, noted the Veep. "But mandating a blanket 24/7 schedule would not align with economic realities on the ground."

The vice president further stressed that meaningful policy depends on pragmatic solutions, not superficial slogans.

In his view, Mahama's record lacks transformative initiatives comparable to programs championed by himself and the current NPP government.

Bawumia has touted innovative policies that have addressed issues like digital identity, financial inclusion, access to services and healthcare infrastructure expansion.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahamas 24-hour economy: Vote for me, he doesnt understand the policy, hes the past, Im the future – Bawumia jabs Mahama’s 24-hour economy: Vote for me, he doesn’t understand the policy, he’s th...

2 hours ago

Man in Mask campaign: Delete our images from your platform, apologise for stealing our intellectual property –Originators roar at Sam Ankrah ‘Man in Mask’ campaign: Delete our images from your platform, apologise for stea...

2 hours ago

Govt to ban importation of rice, yemuadie, other products Gov’t to ban importation of rice, ‘yemuadie’, other products

2 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin rebukes IMF over alleged pressure to pass some bills under certificate of urgency Speaker Bagbin rebukes IMF over alleged pressure to pass some bills under certif...

2 hours ago

Mahama against licensure exams not licensing of teachers – Clement Apaak Mahama against licensure exams not licensing of teachers – Clement Apaak

2 hours ago

We didnt sack Buaben Asamoa, three others – NPP We didn’t sack Buaben Asamoa, three others – NPP

3 hours ago

My digitalisation has made our economy 24-hours, you're not making sense; you don't understand 24-hour economy – Bawumia jabs Mahama My digitalisation has made our economy 24-hours, you're not making sense; you do...

3 hours ago

NPP will lose Nsawam Adoagyiri seat if Annoh-Dompreh goes unopposed – Group warns NPP will lose Nsawam Adoagyiri seat if Annoh-Dompreh goes unopposed – Group warn...

3 hours ago

Well ensure forest reserves are protected from mining activities – Abu Jinapor We’ll ensure forest reserves are protected from mining activities – Abu Jinapor

3 hours ago

Ghana is broke, cancel end of year parties in public institutions to save money – Group to Akufo-Addo Ghana is broke, cancel end of year parties in public institutions to save money ...

Just in....
body-container-line