24-hour economy proposal is in my 2020 manifesto — Hassan Ayariga

The founder and leader of All People Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has said the controversial 24-hour economy was first proposed in his 2020 manifesto.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), in a statement, said he is happy the largest opposition leader, John Dramani Mahama wants to introduce a 24-hour economy for Ghanaians.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to implementing his proposed 24-hour economy policy, dismissing criticism from opponents and reiterating its potential to boost employment and revitalize the Ghanaian economy.

During a campaign rally in the Bono East Region, Mr. Mahama emphasized that his vision for a 24-hour economy extends beyond simply extending the operational hours of existing businesses.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday, November 20, suggested that the 24-hour economy concept was already being implemented in Ghana and that Mr Mahama lacked understanding of the policy.

Dr. Bawumia called on Ghanaians to ignore Mr Mahama’s proposals.

Below is Hassan Ayariga's full statement:

Dr. Hassan Ayariga writes:
Am happy to hear that former president Mahama says he will introduce 24 hours economy for Ghanaians and suddenly it has become a serious topic for discussion and some people are calling on Ghanaians to listen and follow while others are asking other political leaders to bring their policies.

Kindly read from Dr. Hassan Ayariga’s APC’s 2020 manifesto item number thirty, you will see a 24-hour production (a 3 shift system for companies, businesses, and workers). This is what the leader of the APC has been talking about, but we never pay heed to his policy, but when the major parties raise this same topic, then it becomes a serious policy.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

