Ghana is broke, cancel end of year parties in public institutions to save money – Group to Akufo-Addo

The New Ghana Social Justice Forum (NGSJF) has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to cancel the upcoming end-of-year parties in all public institutions to save the country money.

The Forum, in a statement issued, said doing so was critical because “It is national betrayal, and exploitation of scarce resources, should government institutions stubbornly jettison this petition to cancel all upcoming End of Year Parties in public institutions.”

Other reasons it indicated included Ghanaians groaning under hyperinflation of 35%, one of the highest in decades, and the increasing number of Ghanaians wallowing in poverty.

“Investors, bondholders threatened with withholding of payment via domestic debt exchange; District Assembly Common Fund in arrears, stalling critical social infrastructure development at the district levels; GETFUND mortgaged, leading to stalled education infrastructure projects.”

The NGSJF urged the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to arrest anybody who flouted this and held a party.

“We are, by this policy document, reporting to the Ghana Police Service to arrest any public institution that disobeys this noble petition and continues with the frivolous End of Year Parties,” it said.

