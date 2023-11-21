Mechanics to be relocated to pave way for construction of 1000-seater recreational center in Obuasi

Engagements have so far been concluded with the leadership of the Garages Association in Obuasi regarding plans to relocate them to a permanent place.

Addressing the media after a town hall meeting organized by the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, the Chief Executive of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah said except few outstanding electrical works to be done at the Artisan site, the place is ready to accommodate mechanics and spare parts dealers in Obuasi to the site.

"We have agreement in place with the leadership of Garages to relocate them with a month long relocation plan in place. Electricity, toilet facility and water have been provided," he stated.

The Obuasi MCE said the demarcations have been done and assured that the road linking the place will be graded to make movement of vehicles to the site easier.

He said the Artisan site situated at New Biakoyeden in the Obuasi Municipality will create business hub for growth, collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship within the automative industry.

1000- Seater Recreational center

Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah further revealed that once the relocation of garages especially those located near the Len Clay sports stadium has been concluded, the Assembly will commence the construction of between 800-1000 seater Capacity Auditorium recreational center with mini conference rooms, washrooms and offices, fence/wall with security and ticketing booth and landscaping for playground.

Known as the Obuasi Urban park, the recreational center will provide a thriving hub of activity for youth, families, senior citizens, civic organizations in Obuasi and its environs.

MCE welcomes new directive on collection of property rates

The Minister of Finance Ken Ofori- Atta in the presentation of the 2024 budget to Parliament mentioned that due to the challenges encountered in the collection of property rates, the MMDAs will resume the collection of the rates.

This Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah posited that it is a move in the right direction. He said the Assemblies have witnessed some revenue shortfalls due to the earlier decision of the Ministry to leave the responsibility of the collection of property rates in the hands of the GRA.

He however implored his colleague MMDCEs to seize the opportunity to rake in more revenue to prove that the Assemblies are better placed to collect property rates.

In an earlier presentation on the 2024 annual composite budget of the Assembly, the Municipal Budget analyst Madam Edna Vivian Arkoh clarified that the fees payable to the assembly in 2023 would remain consistent in 2024 without any increments.

She appealed to residents to pay their levies promptly to the Assembly since most of the Assembly's projects are financed from the Internally Generated Funds.

The Municipal Works Engineer David Adjei, provided an update on the project implementation status. He highlighted completed projects such as the concrete footbridge in Abompe and mentioned the completion of a 2-storey classroom block at the Methodist school, Antobuasi as well as the construction of a two-storey health center at New Nsuta among other projects.