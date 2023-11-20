Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Man who attempts to demolish Mosque paralyzed

Social News Man who attempts to demolish Mosque paralyzed
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr Sulleman Abubakar, a 40-year-old man has been paralyzed and unable to walk after he was trapped under a collapsed mosque for more than an hour.

The victim was pulling down the building with the aim of putting up his apartment on the land when the structure partially collapsed over him at Dambai, the Municipal Capital of Krachi East.

Information available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that the victim has sustained various degrees of injury after he was attacked by a swarm of bees beneath the trapped wall.

He was treated for the injuries at WoraWora Government Hospital and later referred to a traditional bone-seter at KpareKpare Electoral Area to help re-arrange his broken bones.

A visit by GNA to KpareKpare sighted the patient undergoing treatment.

Mr Abubakar told the GNA, the wall came down on him in the blink of an eye, for a moment, everything went dark as he panicked.

Many bone patients were undergoing treatment at the time of the GNA's visit.

Mr Ibrahim Adams, the traditional bonesetter explained to the GNA how years of practice and belief have enabled him to heal people’s broken hands, shoulders, feet and any other bones without any formal medical training.

“It is a God-given ability for me, and by His grace alone, I'm able to cure many patients, who seek my services,” he said.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Alan is better than Mahama and Bawumia — Four dismissed butterflies insist Alan is better than Mahama and Bawumia — Four dismissed butterflies insist

2 hours ago

Man who attempts to demolish Mosque paralyzed Man who attempts to demolish Mosque paralyzed

2 hours ago

Parliament will not pass Affirmative Action Bill under certificate of urgency - Bagbin Parliament will not pass Affirmative Action Bill under certificate of urgency - ...

2 hours ago

Our support for 'competent, visionary' Alan represent millions of Ghanaians' desire for third force – Dismissed 'Gang of 4' Our support for 'competent, visionary' Alan represent millions of Ghanaians' des...

2 hours ago

Dimissed NPP members accept partys decision, pledge support for Alan Dimissed NPP members accept party’s decision, pledge support for Alan

2 hours ago

One of Maxwell Konadus attackers grabbed; another on the run One of Maxwell Konadu’s attackers grabbed; another on the run

2 hours ago

Appointment of party boys as personal assistants in public offices worrying - CLOGSAG Appointment of “party boys” as personal assistants in public offices worrying - ...

2 hours ago

Dua Yikene community hit with strange skin disease Dua Yikene community hit with strange skin disease

2 hours ago

24hour economy: Mahama stole it from our 2020 manifesto — GUM 24hour economy: Mahama stole it from our 2020 manifesto — GUM

Just in....
body-container-line