Man who attempts to demolish Mosque paralyzed

Mr Sulleman Abubakar, a 40-year-old man has been paralyzed and unable to walk after he was trapped under a collapsed mosque for more than an hour.

The victim was pulling down the building with the aim of putting up his apartment on the land when the structure partially collapsed over him at Dambai, the Municipal Capital of Krachi East.

Information available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that the victim has sustained various degrees of injury after he was attacked by a swarm of bees beneath the trapped wall.

He was treated for the injuries at WoraWora Government Hospital and later referred to a traditional bone-seter at KpareKpare Electoral Area to help re-arrange his broken bones.

A visit by GNA to KpareKpare sighted the patient undergoing treatment.

Mr Abubakar told the GNA, the wall came down on him in the blink of an eye, for a moment, everything went dark as he panicked.

Many bone patients were undergoing treatment at the time of the GNA's visit.

Mr Ibrahim Adams, the traditional bonesetter explained to the GNA how years of practice and belief have enabled him to heal people’s broken hands, shoulders, feet and any other bones without any formal medical training.

“It is a God-given ability for me, and by His grace alone, I'm able to cure many patients, who seek my services,” he said.

GNA